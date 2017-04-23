JOBS
State GOP affirms Law's removal


Published: Sat, April 22, 2017 @ 9:53 p.m.

Staff Report

WARREN

The Ohio Republican Party officially removed Randy Law as chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party Friday.

The Trumbull party’s executive committee removed Law as chairman April 8, according to Kevin Wyndham, a member of the party’s executive committee.

The meeting got heated, Wyndham said, adding that Howland police were called, and Law was removed from the meeting. After that, 1st Vice Chairman J.D. Williams reconvened the meeting and the motion passed unanimously, 19-0.

Wyndham said they sent the video of the meeting to the state party to make sure everything was done correctly.

An email was sent to Williams Friday, alerting him of the official state removal.

Wyndham said a meeting to elect a new party chairman is scheduled for April 25 at Howland Community Church.

