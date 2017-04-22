JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Officials, outreach groups, victims' survivors to participate in opioid action event


Published: Sat, April 22, 2017 @ 7:07 p.m.

Staff Report

Warren

In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, the Matthew J. Singelis Foundation is hosting the Taking Back Trumbull County – Opioid Crisis Action Event Thursday at Trumbull County Take Flight here.

The event will focus on means and methods for combatting the opioid crisis impacting the region. Participants will be given “action plans” outlining possible methods community members can take to help combat the crisis.

Several members of Warren City Council plan to attend, and addiction- and opioid-victim outreach groups will be participating. A panel of individuals who have lost loved ones to heroin within the last year will share their stories.

According to a news release from the organization, the goal of the evening is to urge elected officials to declare a state of emergency to address the opioid crisis across the state.

Registration for the event can be submitted on the group’s Facebook page.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes