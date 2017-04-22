Staff Report

Warren

In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, the Matthew J. Singelis Foundation is hosting the Taking Back Trumbull County – Opioid Crisis Action Event Thursday at Trumbull County Take Flight here.



The event will focus on means and methods for combatting the opioid crisis impacting the region. Participants will be given “action plans” outlining possible methods community members can take to help combat the crisis.

Several members of Warren City Council plan to attend, and addiction- and opioid-victim outreach groups will be participating. A panel of individuals who have lost loved ones to heroin within the last year will share their stories.



According to a news release from the organization, the goal of the evening is to urge elected officials to declare a state of emergency to address the opioid crisis across the state.

Registration for the event can be submitted on the group’s Facebook page.