COITSVILLE

This year, Women of His Vision chose “Be Overcomers” as the theme for the fifth annual Women’s Rally in the Valley.

The theme derives from John 16:33 which states, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Mary Ann Dickson, president of Women of His Vision, said the theme was chosen in response to the recent drug addiction epidemic plaguing the area. But the theme also applies to other addictions such as alcohol and gambling as well.

“We want these women to know that they’re not alone, there’s plenty of places out there to help and we want all of them to be overcomers and be the person that God really wanted you to be,” she said.

The event, at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, lasted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with multiple speakers and vocalists inspiring about 300 attendees to overcome life’s obstacles.

