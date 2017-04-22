JOBS
Dozens killed, more wounded in suicide attack in Afghanistan


Published: Sat, April 22, 2017 @ 6:04 p.m.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP)

Authorities raised the casualty toll today to 100 in an attack on a military compound in northern Afghanistan a day earlier by gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms.

Gen. Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack Friday on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army left dozens of soldiers and other personnel dead or wounded.

Reports conflicted on the death toll, but at least two sources within the army corps and a provincial security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, confirmed that more than 130 people were killed and at least 80 others were wounded.

