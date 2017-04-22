YOUNGSTOWN

City Prosecutor Dana Lantz said she expects more charges to be filed against people who helped a teen escapee from the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center this week.

Miranda Little, 22, of Salt Springs Road, is in the Mahoning County jail on $25,000 bond after her arraignment Friday before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on charges of obstructing official business and possession of criminal tools. Police said she helped Jeremy Britton, 17.

Reports said Britton, who had escaped Wednesday from JJC, where he was being held on an aggravated-robbery charge, was found at Little’s home Thursday by police after they received a tip a car he was seen in was parked there.

Lantz told Sertick that Britton showed up at Little’s house Wednesday evening, and Little helped to dress a wound he received when he scaled a 20-foot fence topped with razor wire and another fence also topped with razor wire to get out of the JJC grounds.

Little then used her car to take Britton to a home on Steel Street, then homes on Elm Street and Saranac Avenue to get clothes. A report from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said when police and deputies arrived at Little’s home at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Britton told her not to open the door. Britton was found inside.

Lantz said it is possible more people will be charged when officials learn the identities of the people in the other homes who helped Britton.

