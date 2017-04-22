YOUNGSTOWN

Roberta Richard is at Taft Elementary School “daily,” the grandmother of four children at the school said.

“Whenever needed, we are here,” she said.

Richard was one of 35 people recognized at a ceremony Friday for the school’s most-involved parents and grandparents. The event was the first of its kind at the school, 730 E. Avondale Ave., and organized by the school’s parent advocate Elia Nieves.

“This is really the first time someone came up with the idea to recognize the parents who help us,” said Principal John McMahan. “They are parents who help with different events that we have here. They’re parents who help out in the library or the lunchroom. They help out with holiday things. They’re people who have done a lot of good things for us over the years.”

A group gathered in Taft’s cafeteria for the event, at which children read a poem and each person being recognized was presented with a certificate.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.