JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Ryan not heading to the White House on listening session with opioid commission


Published: Fri, April 21, 2017 @ 1:31 p.m.

YYOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will no longer participate on a congressional “listening session” Tuesday with a new national opioid addiction commission at the White House to attend the funeral of John Gillen, one of his mentors.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has called on President Donald Trump, a Republican, to direct Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services, to declare the opioid addiction crisis a public health service act to free up additional federal funds for communities struggling to cope with the ongoing epidemic.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes