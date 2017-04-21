YYOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will no longer participate on a congressional “listening session” Tuesday with a new national opioid addiction commission at the White House to attend the funeral of John Gillen, one of his mentors.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has called on President Donald Trump, a Republican, to direct Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services, to declare the opioid addiction crisis a public health service act to free up additional federal funds for communities struggling to cope with the ongoing epidemic.