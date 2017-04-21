YOUNGSTOWN — Local community members will participate in the international March for Science movement with a march and rally beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The March for Science Youngstown event is to draw attention to “recent concerns by science leaders who claim scientific evidence that informs critical issues such as vaccine safety and climate change is being rejected or ignored by the current administration,” according to a news release.

The event is sponsored by Valley Voices in Action and ProgressMV. More than 400 marches around the world are slated to take place at the same time.

The march begins at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown at 1105 Elm St.