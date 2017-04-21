YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Democratic Party will honor four women during its Hall of Fame Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mt. Carmel Banquet Center, 343 Via Mt. Carmel in Youngstown.

Those being honored are Sarah Brown-Clark, Youngstown Municipal Court clerk; Joyce Kale-Pesta, Mahoning County Board of Elections director and state central committeewoman; Judge Cheryl Waite of the 7th District Court of Appeals; and Bev Reyes, a longtime party leader and activist.

Tickets are $50 each and available online at secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/mcdphof

“This year’s inductees define what it means to be a Democrat,” county Democratic Chairman David Betras said. “Just as importantly, however, their lives and careers embody the critically important role women always have and always will play in our party.

For nearly one hundred years, strong, principled courageous women like those we will honor at the Hall of Fame dinner have been the heart, soul, and conscience of the Democratic Party.”

The 2017 honorees comprise the ninth class inducted into the party’s hall of fame. Thirty-seven other party leaders are already in the hall of fame.