BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BELCHER, LAMARCUS M 4/11/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation

BOLASH, AARON EUGENE 9/27/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene



BRAXTON, ERICA S 1/29/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



DUNKLE-THACKER, JASON S 1/27/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GILFORD, ERIC TYRONE 9/16/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

HALL, SHAJUAN D 1/5/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



HALL, WENDALL ALVIN III 12/6/1968 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

HARTILL, KELLY KRISTINE 7/24/1978 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault



HECK, DOROTHY M 1/16/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



HURST, MARK P 9/1/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



LEE, ALLAN DWIGHT JR 9/19/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Official Business



LITTLE, MIRANDA M 7/2/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools



MAHONE, CEAISSA C 3/14/1996 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



MARENKOVIC, SIERRA RAIN 2/21/1998 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Felonious Assault

MITCHELL, ANTONIO MARKEES 5/11/1996 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



MOYER, MARGARET E 4/30/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



MURRAY, EDWARD 3/12/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence



NEGRO, NATHAN ROBERT 1/19/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

PARKER, ROBERT L III 11/3/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

PETERMAN, VICTOR LOURIN 11/13/1956 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

RUOZZO, STEVEN 5/2/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

SHANE, DEANNA JILL 6/12/1971 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



SOLINGER, HELEN 6/4/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

SPRAGAN, JOSEPH JR 5/17/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Disorderly Conduct



VASKO, STEPHEN LUCAS 1/27/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



VLASSICH, ASHLYN MARIE 7/18/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

WATKINS, RICHARD J 12/21/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

YURKO, AMY 2/5/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BLAIR, JOQUAN LAMONT 1/7/1997 4/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BRAXTON, PATRICK ROBERT 8/25/1995 4/19/2017 BONDED OUT



BROOKS, RAYMOND D II 2/22/1988 3/23/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



CLENDENNING, MARK A 8/6/1991 4/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CRUZ-RAMOS, LUIS RAUL 9/30/1985 4/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DATES, DARIUS DEMOND 1/21/1998 12/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DETORO, SAM CHRISTOPHER 7/12/1992 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



DILLING, BRIAN KEITH 2/14/1972 1/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



EASTERLING, REAN L 4/24/1992 4/20/2017 BONDED OUT



ELLINGTON, MARC ANTHONY 6/16/1983 1/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HANDSCHIN, LYNN 7/17/1974 4/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HARRIS, TEJUAN JALIL 10/10/1998 4/21/2017 RELEASED



HARTMAN, DEANNE N 4/16/1975 4/19/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HENNINGS, TERAELEN JAQUAN LAMONT 6/16/1996 4/20/2017 BONDED OUT

HUDSICK, BONNIE L 3/8/1957 4/21/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER R 1/1/1980 2/27/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JOHNSON, KENNETH PETE III 12/25/1986 10/28/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KELLISH, JENNIFER KELLY 10/6/1976 4/20/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



KNOX, EDWARD 11/21/1965 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



KOBY, JONAH M 4/27/1981 3/23/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LATTYAK, CARENA A 11/7/1992 4/20/2017 BONDED OUT



MCCOY, JOSEPH D 8/9/1982 12/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MCCULLOUGH, AMBER 10/4/1987 4/11/2017 TIME SERVED



MULLINS, JOSEPH 1/3/1980 3/29/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PIPINO, KAREN S 7/22/1967 4/20/2017 BONDED OUT



PITTS, LEONARD WILLIAM 12/10/1979 3/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PLESS, ELIZABETH A 10/10/1967 4/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RICE, NECHAL SHANTE 5/18/1992 4/20/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



SCHILLING, JASON GEORGE 4/28/1980 4/21/2017 BONDED OUT



SHIFLETT, ARNOLD GLEN II 9/3/1987 3/1/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



STINER, JASON R 7/27/1984 2/25/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



THOMPSON, JESSICA LYNN 4/26/1988 3/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TOTTA, MATTHEW 1/29/1991 1/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



VALENTIN, JOSE L III 1/3/1996 4/19/2017 BONDED OUT

WALLENCHECK, MARK 6/12/1970 3/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WOMACK, JASON L 5/8/1985 6/30/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WOOD, DEVAUGHN LAWRENCE 5/29/1990 4/13/2017 TIME SERVED



YERTZELL, BRIAN MICHAEL 3/19/1991 3/21/2017 TIME SERVED