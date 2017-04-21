YOUNGSTOWN — The girlfriend of the teen who escaped from the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center was arraigned today in municipal court for helping him elude police.

Miranda Little, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on $25,000 bond after her arraignment today before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on charges of obstructing official business and possession of criminal tools.

Jeremy Britton, 17, escaped Wednesday from a recreation area at the JJC and managed to elude police until Thursday, when he was found about 10 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Salt Springs Road.

City Prosecutor Dana Lantz said Little used her car to take Britton to various places to get clothes, bandaged a leg wound he received when he escaped and let him stay at her home overnight.