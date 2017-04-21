NEW YORK (AP) — Con Edison and transit crews are working to determine what triggered an hourslong power outage that caused major subway delays in New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the power went out around 7:30 a.m. Friday at 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan.

MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said some passengers were initially stranded on trains.



A passenger from Brooklyn told WCBS his 30-minute commute took two hours. Stations were packed.

The MTA said the situation was the “result of a Con Edison power issue.” But utility spokesman Bob McGee said the cause hadn’t been pinpointed and Con Edison isn’t the only power source there.

McGee said no work was being done before the outage and there were no “obvious problems” in Con Edison’s system.