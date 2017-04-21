JOBS
Boardman man faces charges related to his overdose


Published: Fri, April 21, 2017 @ 10:16 a.m.

BOARDMAN — A township man was arrested Thursday on warrants related to a drug overdose.

Albert Miller, 33, of Homestead Drive, was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

The charges stem from a Dec. 27 incident in which police were dispatched to Miller's home in reference to "an unresponsive male in the basement."

Miller regained consciousness after paramedics administered Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police reportedly found a hypodermic needle, "a small bindle of possible heroin," and a burnt spoon with drug residue at the scene.

