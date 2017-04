AUSTINTOWN — The 4th annual Valley Autism 5K and Family Fun Walk, presented by John Kufleitner Auto Group, will take place Saturday at Austintown Township Park, 600 Kirk Road. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the first run event begins at 9 a.m.

Race registration and addition event information are available at www.ValleyAutism5K.org or by calling 330-333-9609.