Author tells YSU crowd about her bestselling book, to debut as Hulu series Wednesday


Published: Fri, April 21, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Prolific poet and feminist writer Margaret Atwood compared modern society and her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” – about dictatorship and oppression – during the Skeggs Lecture Series Friday night.

Atwood is the author of more than 40 works of poetry, children’s literature, fiction and non-fiction.

Some of her notable works include “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Edible Woman.”

Atwood’s New York Times bestseller, “The Handmaid’s Tale,“ written in 1985, will be premiering as a Hulu original series Wednesday.

“Details in ‘The Handmaids Tale’ don’t come very far from what we see in modern society,” she said. “ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ poses the question, ‘If America were run by a dictatorship, what kind of dictatorship would it be?’ ”

YSU Communications Department Chair and Skeggs Lecture Series board member Adam Earnheardt asked what Atwood credits the renewed popularity of the story to: “Donald Trump or Hulu?”

Atwood replied: “The two are now joined at the hip, are they not?”

Read more about her lecture in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

