AUSTINTOWN — A 9-year-old boy ran to his front porch screaming Monday evening that his mother was passed out in the bathroom, according to a report.

Paramedics found Jennifer Kellish, 40, of Austintown unconscious in the bathroom from a suspected overdose. She was charged with three counts of endangering children and inducing panic.

A neighbor, who sent her granddaughter over to supervise the children after hearing the 9-year-old's cries, told police Kellish is known to abuse drugs and that her children often wander the neighborhood unsupervised.

When being transported to the ambulance, Kellish told police she didn't remember anything and that she must have drank too much.

Police reportedly found four syringes, a burnt spoon and a crack pipe in the bathroom within the reach of Kellish's 9-, 5- and 1-year-old children.

Officers also reported seeing dirty clothes, ants and open containers of alcohol throughout the house. On the kitchen counter, officers found an eyeglass case allegedly containing a bag with an unknown brown substance and several syringes. Several torn plastic bags with heroin residue were strewn about the living room floor, according to the report.

The children's father returned from work and told police the mother has a history of drug abuse, and he only allows her to live with him because he needs a babysitter. Child services allowed the children to remain with the father.

Kellish will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.