YOUNGSTOWN

More than 60 men in bright red high-heeled shoes jogged – and stumbled – around the track at Youngstown State University’s Watson and Tressel Training Site during the second annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.

Friday’s event used the humorous imagery of men wobbling around a track in 2- to 3-inch high-heeled shoes to shed light on the serious issue of sexual violence.

Jay King, philanthropy and fundraising director for YSU’s Interfraternity Council, was the event’s central organizer, describing it as a fun way for men and women to come together and raise money and awareness for those who have experienced sexual violence.

Wearing shirts that read “I am man enough to walk a mile in her shoes,” the men began their mile-long trek.

Joe Maxin, assistant prosecutor at the Mahoning County prosecutor’s office, participated with nine colleagues.

“I don’t know how ladies walk in these things,” he said.

