YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested three people Thursday on felony cocaine charges, two of them while serving a search warrant about 6:05 p.m. at a 160 W. Evergreen Ave. home.

Taken into custody there was Robert Parker, 25, of South Medina Avenue and Richard Watkins, 19, no address listed.

Police found cocaine in the house, in a car in the drive and in a bag that reports said Watkins threw under the car as he was in the driveway when police arrived. They also found 10 painkillers, reports said..

Arrested about 8 p.m. during a traffic stop at West Warren Avenue and Market Street was James Ruozo, 18, of Lowellville, who was a passenger in a car pulled over an improper turn.

Reports said officers found cocaine in a pack of cigarettes Ruozo had.

All three were taken to the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today