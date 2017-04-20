YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 65-year-old man found lying early today in the middle of a South Side street was robbed of $200 cash and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Officers were called to 3:15 a.m. today to the 600 block of Lakewood Avenue for a report of a fight in the street and found the man lying there, reports said. Reports said the man told officers he was walking from the store with his “significant other” when three men pushed him down on the street and took his wallet, which had a credit card and $200 cash.

Police searched the area for the suspects but could not find them, reports said.