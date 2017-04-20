YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally enjoys a substantial financial lead over Jamael Tito Brown, his Democratic challenger, heading into the final weeks of the primary season.

Among the major contributors to give money to both candidates is the Operating Engineers Local #66, District #2 Political Contributing Entity of Boardman, which gave $2,500 to each.

The two faced each other in the 2013 Democratic primary with McNally winning by 142 votes despite raising $104,000 during the race compared to about $41,000 for Brown.

The most expensive race in the Mahoning Valley so far is the Democratic primary for Youngstown Municipal Court.

The seat is being vacated by Judge Robert Millich, who cannot seek another term because of the state’s age limit on judges.

Meanwhile, in Niles, Chris Shaker, one of four candidates in the Democratic primary for Niles Municipal Court judge, is dramatically outspending his opponents.

The four are seeking to replace Judge Thomas Townley, who is retiring.

