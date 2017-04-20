JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown muni judge race most expensive in primary; McNally, Shaker outspending opponents


Published: Thu, April 20, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally enjoys a substantial financial lead over Jamael Tito Brown, his Democratic challenger, heading into the final weeks of the primary season.

Among the major contributors to give money to both candidates is the Operating Engineers Local #66, District #2 Political Contributing Entity of Boardman, which gave $2,500 to each.

The two faced each other in the 2013 Democratic primary with McNally winning by 142 votes despite raising $104,000 during the race compared to about $41,000 for Brown.

The most expensive race in the Mahoning Valley so far is the Democratic primary for Youngstown Municipal Court.

The seat is being vacated by Judge Robert Millich, who cannot seek another term because of the state’s age limit on judges.

Meanwhile, in Niles, Chris Shaker, one of four candidates in the Democratic primary for Niles Municipal Court judge, is dramatically outspending his opponents.

The four are seeking to replace Judge Thomas Townley, who is retiring.

See the numbers in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes