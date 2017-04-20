YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Fithian Street man went to get gas Wednesday evening and came back to find his 30-year-old son dead of a heroin overdose.

Police found the man dead in a bedroom. On a dresser police found a plate glass with three lines of suspected heroin on it with one line appearing to be snorted and a capped needle.

Reports said the man told them his son had been struggling with a heroin addiction for years.