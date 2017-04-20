JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown man dies of drug overdose


Published: Thu, April 20, 2017 @ 11:11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Fithian Street man went to get gas Wednesday evening and came back to find his 30-year-old son dead of a heroin overdose.

Police found the man dead in a bedroom. On a dresser police found a plate glass with three lines of suspected heroin on it with one line appearing to be snorted and a capped needle.

Reports said the man told them his son had been struggling with a heroin addiction for years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes