WARREN — The Western Reserve Port Authority has selected the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to provide security at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport starting May 12.

It ends five years of service from the Vienna Police Department, which got out-bid by the sheriff’s office.

Dan Dickten, aviation director at the airport, said it costs about $60,000 per year for airport security, and the sheriff’s office offered a bid that was $8,786 lower than Vienna, which has had the contract the past five years.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt warned the port authority at its meeting Wednesday that the airport could experience delays in getting an officer with the sheriff’s office because its deputies might have to come from “another part of the county.”

Dickten said he’s been guaranteed that officers coming from their patrol duties will be at the airport in five to 10 minutes.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said officers working specific airport security shifts related to flights will be assigned to those shifts separately from their patrol duties.

Only the sheriff’s office and Vienna police have jurisdiction to provide airport security, Dickten said.

He added that the airport has lost revenue because of competition from the Cleveland and Pittsburgh airports and needs to cut expenses where it can.

The Transportation Safety Administration might also eliminate reimbursement of security costs in 2018.