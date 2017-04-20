JOBS
Schiavoni gives keynote at tonight's ACTION banquet


Published: Thu, April 20, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Even when the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods asks the community to give, it still gives back.

ACTION hosted its 15th annual banquet fundraiser Thursday evening at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall.

The Rev. Jeffrey Stanford, co-chairman of ACTION’s clergy caucus, said the event is the group’s biggest fundraiser, but it does a lot more than raise money. It gives awareness to what ACTION is doing and “puts a face to the body,” the Rev. Mr. Stanford said.

State Sen. Joseph Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, was keynote speaker at the banquet. Schiavoni, who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor next year, said he’s worked with ACTION to help the Youngstown-area community since he became a senator.

“I love this organization. They’ve done a lot in a lot of different ways all across the [Mahoning] Valley, not just in the urban corners but all across the Valley, which I think is important,” he said.

ACTION also selects three recipients for its Frances Kerspack Award.

Read who they are in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

