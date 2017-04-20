YOUNGSTOWN

Students served smoothies at Rayen Early College Middle School to promote healthful eating.

Choffin Career and Technical Center’s culinary arts students taught middle-school students the importance of putting holistic, healthy foods in their bodies and how to make them.

The program’s goal is to show students how to make “a healthy alternative snack,” said Tricia Goodnough, Choffin culinary arts instructor.

“The importance in teaching healthy cooking practices is to change how [students] eat now so when they’re older they won’t have as many health problems,” she said.

Students practiced making smoothies with frozen berries, a banana, Greek yogurt, orange juice and honey.

“Something as simple and as fun as this smoothie can replace breakfast for these kids,” she said.

Nate’ Austin, a Choffin senior, enjoys making an impact on younger students.

“[Eating healthier] has more of an effect on [younger] students than on us now,” she said. “They can have a chance to be more healthy in the future.”

