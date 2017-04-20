YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a robber's note Wednesday at a South Side store was written so badly the clerk had to hand it back to the robber and have the robber read it back to him.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to the 2224 Market St. Dollar General where employees said a man handed a note to the clerk "with bad handwriting on it."

The clerk gave the note back to the robber who read it, then the clerk opened the cash register and gave the robber money and a pack of cigarettes.

Police searched the area for the robber but could not find him.