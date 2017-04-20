YOUNGSTOWN

Eric Ryan, the general manager for the Covelli Centre, says the arena and Youngstown Phantoms hockey team have a new three-season agreement that runs through the 2019-20 season.

The Phantoms' previous contract expires at the end of the current season.

Friday, the Phantoms will host the Chicago Steel in a USHL playoff game.

Bruce Zoldan, Phantoms Fireworks CEO, created the Youngstown Phantoms in 2009 as a USHL expansion team.

In March 2014, Zoldan sold half of the team to Troy and Aafke Loney, who run the team's day-to-day operations. A month later, the Phantoms agreed to the current expiring contract.

The Phantoms have qualified for the USHL Playoffs four times in eight seasons. In the 2014-15 season, the team won the USHL's Anderson Cup for compiling the best regular-season record.