YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 11 people including Marion Edwards, 29, Erie Street, on aggravated robbery, robbery and tampering with evidence.

On Mar. 7, reports say Edwards was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery for the robbery of the Home Savings & Loan on West Federal Street. Reports said a woman gave a teller a note saying she would detonate a bomb strapped to her if she did not get money.

The grand jury also indicted Shawta Hasley, 21, East Boston Avenue, on possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and falsification.

On Mar. 16, reports say Hasley failed to yield the right of way on a South Side street and almost collided with a cruiser. After Hasley almost caused the collision, police pulled him over into a driveway on Pasadena Avenue, where he gave officer a false name. When he got out of the car, he was searched and the drugs were found, reports said.

The grand jury also Antonio Crockett, 31, Forestview Avenue, on illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility,