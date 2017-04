BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BRAXTON, PATRICK ROBERT 8/25/1995 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering



DEVELLIN, ANDREW SCOTT 10/3/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Breaking and Entering



EASTERLING, REAN L 4/24/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



GLENN, LEON R 4/28/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. MISUSE OF 9-1-1 SYSTEM



GREEN, MICHELLE RENEE 5/4/1968 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



HALL, WENDALL ALVIN III 12/6/1968 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Complicity

HASKINS, LEON CHADWICK JR 7/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



HILL, PAUL S 8/7/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



HONKONEN, CRAIG R. 12/5/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



HUNTER, KATRINA R 1/17/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing



LOBOY, ROBERT STEVEN SR 1/30/1962 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business



MAYFIELD, CARY MANNING 11/18/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



MCGEE, JUSTINE GRACE 10/15/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



MUSOLINO, FRANK 2/11/1954 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



PRESTON-CURRY, MICHELLE Y 5/18/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired



RUSSELL, VANESSA L 6/19/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary



VALENTIN, BLAKE MICHAEL 2/28/1994 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



VALENTIN, JOSE L III 1/3/1996 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AULET, NICHOLAS 12/29/1988 3/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BACKER, RICHARD L 9/8/1990 4/17/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BOYD, NICOLETTE MARIE 5/7/1984 4/18/2017 RELEASED



BYERS, NATALIE 4/16/1993 4/19/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



CLENDENNING, MARK A 8/6/1991 4/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DATES, DARIUS DEMOND 1/21/1998 12/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DETORO, SAM CHRISTOPHER 7/12/1992 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



FLETCHER, ERYCK 2/22/1992 4/17/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HARRISON JR, RAYMOND G 4/7/1958 10/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HARTMAN, DEANNE N 4/16/1975 4/19/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HENNINGS, TERAELEN JAQUAN LAMONT 6/16/1996 4/20/2017 BONDED OUT



HOGAN, STEPHEN D 6/1/1989 4/19/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, ANTWAUN 7/7/1985 4/18/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, CLEO CHRISTOPHER 4/11/1991 4/15/2017 BONDED OUT



KNOX, EDWARD 11/21/1965 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



PITTS, LEONARD WILLIAM 12/10/1979 3/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PLESS, ELIZABETH A 10/10/1967 4/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SATTERTHWAITE, RAHEEM ANTHONY 7/2/1989 4/13/2017 BONDED OUT



SLAGLE, DONNAH MARIE J 7/6/1971 4/9/2017 TIME SERVED



SMITH, CHRIS LEON 6/11/1983 3/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILLIAMS, LEROY JAMES 9/23/1958 4/9/2017 TIME SERVED



YERKEY, MICHAEL P 1/5/1994 4/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



YERTZELL, BRIAN MICHAEL 3/19/1991 3/21/2017 TIME SERVED