JJC escapee Britton back in custody


Published: Thu, April 20, 2017 @ 10:27 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jeremy Britton, 17, who escaped from the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center, was found about 10:15 a.m. today in a home in the 400 block of Salt Springs Road.

Maj. Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office said Britton was found after someone told police a car he was in last night was at the home.

The car was found and police got permission to search the home where they found Britton inside.

He is being taken back to the JJC.

