Guy tries to tell Austintown cops he found mushrooms while hiking


Published: Thu, April 20, 2017 @ 12:49 p.m.

Staff writer

AUSTINTOWN

Police charged a man for felony possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to a report.

Officers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue. Teraelen Hennings, 20, of Youngstown, told police “we already smoked it.”

During a search, police reportedly found a bag of marijuana on Hennings as well as two bags of mushrooms belonging to Jennings in the car. They also found marijuana and a glass pipe belonging to Lizbeth Tejada, 21, of Youngstown, who was driving the car.

Hennings told police he found the mushrooms while hiking.

Hennings was charged with possession of marijuana and felony possession of a schedule I or II substance. Tejada was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.

Police also charged an unnamed 17-year-old in the car with a curfew violation.

