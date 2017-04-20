Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Authorities are still mulling what additional charges will be filed against a teen who escaped from the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

Maj. Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Britton, 17, was caught at about 10:15 a.m. today at a home in the 400 block of Salt Springs Road on the West Side.

Allen said law enforcement personnel got a tip a car Britton had been in was at the home.

Magistrate Carla Baldwin of Mahoning County Juvenile Court said she is not sure what extra charges Britton will face for his escape, plus a chase that authorities said Britton led them on in a car he took off someone in a strong-armed robbery.

Britton had been missing since Wednesday morning, when staff at the JJC said he scaled two fences topped with razor wire.

