YOUNGSTOWN — City council agreed tonight to have the board of control move ahead with seeking proposals to improve two of downtown’s busiest streets.

The legislation is for resurfacing, pavement markings and replacing traffic signs on West Federal Street between Phelps and Walnut streets and on Market Street from Front to Commerce streets.

The project will cost about $400,000 with 80 percent of the expense coming from a federal grant and the rest from the city’s $5 vehicle license fee.

