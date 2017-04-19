JOBS
West Branch softball wins slugfest over Cardinal Mooney


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 9:01 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Bailey Byers went 5-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in West Branch's 14-11 win over Cardinal Mooney at Fields of Dreams.

Grace Heath also homered for West Branch while Kelly Williams hit a grand slam for Mooney.

C.J. Sapp and Chet Rinaldi also hit a home run each for the Cardinals in defeat.

Pitcher Kelsey Byers struck out seven Mooney hitters, going the distance in the West Branch victory.

