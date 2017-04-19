WARREN — A man accused of threatening a school massacre Feb. 1 at his daughter’s school in Warren has been indicted on misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and making false alarms but not on a felony inducing-panic charge.

The charges against Alan M. Jordan, 33, of Laird Avenue Southeast will return to Warren Municipal Court for adjudication.

Police said Jordan posted a Facebook message in which he said he was unhappy because his daughter, who attends one of the Warren K-8 schools, was “having some trouble at school with some little kids.”

The post went on to tell other parents that they need to control their kids or he would “make Sandy Hook look like a day at Disney.”

Jordan has been free on bond since just after a hearing Feb. 16. As conditions of his bond, he is on GPS-monitored house arrest, ordered not to go within a quarter mile of any city school building and remain on medications prescribed by a state psychiatric hospital.

