US Rep. Tim Ryan announces fed manufacturing grant for YSU


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 12:27 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a $187,000 project grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to Youngstown State University’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Project.

This project will equip a lab at YSU with state-of-the-art equipment to demonstrate and teach advanced techniques for using flexible automation to assist both traditional board-level electronics manufacturers as well as the integration of electronics into both conventional and hybrid 3-D printed structures. About 50 students will use the lab each semester.

