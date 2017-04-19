JOBS
UPDATE | Hunt continues for teen who scaled 12-foot wall, escaped JJC


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 1:34 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The teen who escaped from the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center this morning scaled two fences topped with razor wire.

Jeremy Britton, 17, is still on the run. Police said he stole a car on Adams Street and led law enforcement personnel on a chase through the McGuffey Road area AR speeds up to 100 miles per hour before he drove on a railroad bed and abandoned his car in Hubbard.

U.S. Marshals are looking for him currently.

