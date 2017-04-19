WARREN — Paul Monroe, Trumbull County sheriff, explained the change at the at the top of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force today, which includes the replacement of its long time commander.

Monroe, who became sheriff at the beginning of the year, said TAG's purpose will be to "enforce the drug laws."

He said Howland Township detective Tony Villanueva, who will take charge May 2, to replace Jeff Orr, will continue TAG's efforts to trace back overdose deaths to determine who sold the lethal dose of drugs.

But the agency will leave drug treatment issues associated with addiction to the agencies that work every day on those issues.