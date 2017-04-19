COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni resigned his leadership position, effective April 26, to concentrate on his campaign for governor.

The members of the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously elected Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights to replace him as minority leader.

“It’s been an honor to serve as minority leader for the past three years,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. “I am proud of how our caucus has fought to give all Ohioans a fair shot and stood up for our schools and communities in the face of Republican budget cuts. Together, we have been a strong voice for millions of Ohioans at the Statehouse and I know that will continue under Senator Yuko’s leadership.”

Schiavoni, who served as minority leader since December 2013, will continue to represent Mahoning and Columbiana counties in the 33rd District.