Salem Chad Anthony’s to-go location closes


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 5:19 p.m.

SALEM — The Chad Anthony’s to-go location in Salem has closed.

“It was something fun we tried,” said Tim Merlin, co-owner of Chad Anthony’s. “It was a completely different thing for us. It’s just a carryout location. It wasn’t really making money.”

Merlin said tody the focus will now be on the Austintown and Liberty Chad Anthony’s locations.

Last month, the Chad Anthony’s Boardman location was closed also because it was underperforming.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

