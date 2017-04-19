YOUNGSTOWN

More than 100 Youngstown State University students stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center lobby to support Earth Day Wednesday.

Several organizations set up tables in the lobby of the Rec Center – flanked by words like “reduce,” “reuse” and “recycle” – to provide students with information and green volunteer opportunities.

“It’s important to do this on Earth Day because students should know about climate change and how it’s affecting us,” said Ross Fabrizi, YSU freshman Student Government Association representative. “Overall, it’s just valuable information.”

When asked why he thought the turnout was so successful, Fabrizi said, “Students obviously care.”

“In the past we may have overlooked it, not knowing what a big deal climate change is and not understanding the importance of how we treat the ground we live on,” he said. “It’s time for that to change.”

And change is something Jamille Murphy, Green Youngstown Litter Department’s environmental neighborhood community services educator, hopes to inspire in students living in the apartments on campus.

