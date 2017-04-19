WARREN — An environmental assessment company provided a rundown today of the costs associated with cleanup of the former Packard electric site in Warren today at the Western Reserve Port Authority meeting.

Jim Smith of Akron explained that there are asbestos, soil and air vapor issues that could cost as much as $2.6 million but could be less.

Christopher Alan, a Warren native and owner of Auto Parkit of Los Angeles, would like to use the site for administrative and manufacturing facilities.