Niles commission rejects mayor's latest recovery plan


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

NILES

The Financial Planning and Supervision Commission by the narrowest of margins Wednesday rejected the sixth version of the city’s Financial Recovery plan from fiscal emergency.

The 4-3 vote marked the first time the commission has rejected a plan since its formation in late 2014.

Leading the no votes was council President Robert Marino, who sits on the commission as does Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia. The mayor voted for the plan he had developed.

The decision means the mayor will have to come up with yet another version by the next time the commission meets. A date not been set.

The plan must provide data the panel has demanded on two significant future expenditures – upgrading the city’s 14 municipal buildings and paying an outside contractor to install more than 6,000 computerized water meters in the city’s possession since 2010.

For the last two years, the meters have been housed in the empty Waddell Park Swimming Pool.

Read more about the continuing financial dilemma in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

