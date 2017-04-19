JOBS
Mohip formally unveils city schools reconfiguration plan


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 9:54 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — As first reported by The Vindicator, Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip unveiled his reconfiguration plan for nine neighborhood schools for prekindergarten through eighth grades today.

In addition he is making small changes to East High School, Chaney Campus, Rayen Early College Middle School and Youngstown Early College.

It is just one of the many parts making up Mohip's plan to help the district achieve academic success.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

