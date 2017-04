BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ABRAMS, JAMARIOUS RENARD 5/2/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools



ALLEN, JAMES E 12/8/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



BLAIR, JOQUAN LAMONT 1/7/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

BOYD, NICOLETTE MARIE 5/7/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation



CARPENTER, JOSEPH 9/10/1983 FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



CLARK, STEPHEN LLOYD 4/25/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



CLENDENNING, MARK A 8/6/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



HASKINS, LEON CHADWICK JR 7/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



HILL, PAUL S 8/7/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



HOGAN, STEPHEN D 6/1/1989 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



JOHNSON, ANTWAUN 7/7/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

JOHNSON, ROBERT 5/20/1989 FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



JONES, SHARAYSHIA 3/9/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



PRESLEY, CURTIS D 6/9/1990 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



PRESTON-CURRY, MICHELLE Y 5/18/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired

RUSSELL, VANESSA L 6/19/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary



SHIPP, RANDY 9/23/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



VALENTIN, BLAKE MICHAEL 2/28/1994 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

VALENTIN, JOSE L III 1/3/1996 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering



YERKEY, MICHAEL P 1/5/1994 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia



YOURICK, MICHAEL PAUL 10/11/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BELL, BRIANA LESHE 8/17/1997 4/15/2017 BONDED OUT



BYERS, NATALIE 4/16/1993 4/19/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



DAVIS, ALPHONSO V 2/19/1974 4/10/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DAVIS, JOHN PAUL 4/20/1963 4/15/2017 TIME SERVED



FURGAS, TIMOTHY JOHN 7/25/1989 4/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



GRACE, MEGHAN ELIZABETH 6/22/1983 4/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GUERRERA, MICHAEL R 8/15/1957 4/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNSON, CLEO CHRISTOPHER 4/11/1991 4/15/2017 BONDED OUT



MAYTAS, CHRISTOPHER 2/28/1996 4/17/2017 BONDED OUT



MUHAMMAD, ALI DAMICO JR 3/10/1995 4/23/2016 TIME SERVED



NIZNIK, BRIAN M 6/7/1972 3/28/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



PERRY, JESSICA 4/11/1978 4/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



PHILLIPS, BRANDON A 7/4/1977 4/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RAISKY, JESSICA 9/20/1994 4/17/2017 BONDED OUT



REQUEL, RONIEQUE KEWON 8/29/1996 4/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



REYES, JASMINE 7/28/1985 3/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SLAGLE, DONNAH MARIE J 7/6/1971 4/9/2017 TIME SERVED



SMITH, CHRIS LEON 6/11/1983 3/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TERRY, VICTOR 3/25/1989 4/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WRIGHT, MEGAN 11/5/1989 4/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



ZANDARSKI, KRYSTAN M 5/16/1979 4/10/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE