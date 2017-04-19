JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Justices signal support for church in closely watched case


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 11:35 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is signaling that it’ll rule for a Missouri church that wants state money to put a soft surface on its preschool playground.

The case is being argued before the justices Wednesday — and it’s being closely watched by proponents of school vouchers.

Liberal and conservative justices alike seem troubled by Missouri’s decision to exclude the church from a grant program that pays for playground surfaces made of recycled tires.

The court doesn’t appear ready to scuttle the case — even after Missouri’s governor announced last week that he was changing the policy that said churches couldn’t participate in the program.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes