FREE DOWNLOAD: New song by Geo C pays tribute to Prince Audio clip Download audio clip

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Friday will mark one year since rock-funk superstar Prince died, shocking the music world.

George Case, leader of Mahoning Valley funk band Geo C and the Storm, has long listed "the Purple One" among his biggest musical influences. To pay tribute to Prince, Case has written and recorded a song fittingly titled “April 21st” — the date of Prince's death.

It’s an 8-minute tribute song reminiscent of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD: “April 21st” (For iPhone users, hold down the link, select share in the pop-up, then add to your iCloud Drive)

The song will appear on the forthcoming Geo C and the Storm album, “Youngstown Funk.”

Case is making the song available now exclusively on vindy.com as a free listen.

"April 21st" was composed, arranged, performed and produced by Case, who also sings and plays all instruments except guitar, which was handled by his bandmate Tyrone Williams.