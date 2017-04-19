Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Friday will mark one year since rock-funk superstar Prince died, shocking the music world.
George Case, leader of Mahoning Valley funk band Geo C and the Storm, has long listed "the Purple One" among his biggest musical influences. To pay tribute to Prince, Case has written and recorded a song fittingly titled “April 21st” — the date of Prince's death.
It’s an 8-minute tribute song reminiscent of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
LISTEN/DOWNLOAD: “April 21st” (For iPhone users, hold down the link, select share in the pop-up, then add to your iCloud Drive)
The song will appear on the forthcoming Geo C and the Storm album, “Youngstown Funk.”
Case is making the song available now exclusively on vindy.com as a free listen.
"April 21st" was composed, arranged, performed and produced by Case, who also sings and plays all instruments except guitar, which was handled by his bandmate Tyrone Williams.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.