JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

FREE LISTEN: Youngstown musician cuts Prince tribute tune on death anniversary


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 2:46 p.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: New song by Geo C pays tribute to Prince
Audio clip

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Friday will mark one year since rock-funk superstar Prince died, shocking the music world.

George Case, leader of Mahoning Valley funk band Geo C and the Storm, has long listed "the Purple One" among his biggest musical influences. To pay tribute to Prince, Case has written and recorded a song fittingly titled “April 21st” — the date of Prince's death.

It’s an 8-minute tribute song reminiscent of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD: “April 21st” (For iPhone users, hold down the link, select share in the pop-up, then add to your iCloud Drive)

The song will appear on the forthcoming Geo C and the Storm album, “Youngstown Funk.”

Case is making the song available now exclusively on vindy.com as a free listen.

"April 21st" was composed, arranged, performed and produced by Case, who also sings and plays all instruments except guitar, which was handled by his bandmate Tyrone Williams.

Other stories of interest

    Don't Miss a Story

    Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

    News
    Opinion
    Entertainment
    Sports
    Services
    Classifieds
    Records
    Discussions
    Community
    Help
    Forms
    Neighbors

    HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
    © 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
    107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
    Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
    Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes