WARREN

Auditor Vince Flask didn’t have an easy transition when the Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee selected him in July to replace the previous city auditor.

His predecessor, Anthony Natale, was sentenced to prison late last year for mailing a suspicious powder to a former employer in 2014.

On Flask’s first day as auditor, his deputy auditor, Nancy Ruggieri, handed him a list of jobs that needed to be done, one of which was the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which was due in 10 days.

Flask, who does not have an accounting degree, says a CAFR typically takes about four months to assemble.

“I did it on time. And not only that, I got an award [from] the Government Finance Officers Association,” he said.

His opponent in the May 2 Democratic primary is Valdeoso Patterson, who, like Flask, worked at Packard Electric before going into finance.

But Patterson studied finance and business management in college while doing factory work. He has worked in accounting and finance the last 10 years for two companies.

“Experience is important, but lack of education with experience is just not what the city needs,” Patterson said of Flask.

“When we are looking at professions – financial, lawyers, doctors – you could have all the experience in the world, but if you’re not up on the current activities and policies of the financial [world], that experience is almost null and void,” he said.

The primary winner will face Republican Carlo Ciccone in November to serve the last two years of Natale’s unexpired term.

The city also will replace longtime treasurer John Homlitas this year. Democratic candidates running are Tom Letson, former state representative, and Emily Mach, who works in the financial aid department at Youngstown State University. Treasurer serves a four-year term.

The primary winner will face Republican Ken Perrine in November.

