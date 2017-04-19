JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ex-Saints star’s killer seeks new trial before sentencing


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a road-rage confrontation that cost former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith his life. Now, more than a year later, the man who pumped eight bullets into Smith is close to learning his punishment.

Cardell Hayes, 29, appeared to have caught something of a break at his December trial when a jury rejected the prosecution’s push for a second-degree murder verdict, which would have meant mandatory life in prison.

But then New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Hayes deserves a 60-year sentence: the maximum 40 years for manslaughter in Smith’s death, followed by another 20 for attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife, Racquel.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton took a front row seat alongside Smith’s family and friends as Wednesday’s hearings got under way before state District Judge Camille Buras.

Hayes’ defense wants a new trial, citing unspecified “new evidence” in a motion filed Tuesday. That might push a final decision on sentencing to later in the week even if Buras rejects the motion. A provision in the state criminal code says a sentence cannot be imposed until at least 24 hours after a new trial motion is overruled.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes