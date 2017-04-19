NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a road-rage confrontation that cost former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith his life. Now, more than a year later, the man who pumped eight bullets into Smith is close to learning his punishment.

Cardell Hayes, 29, appeared to have caught something of a break at his December trial when a jury rejected the prosecution’s push for a second-degree murder verdict, which would have meant mandatory life in prison.

But then New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Hayes deserves a 60-year sentence: the maximum 40 years for manslaughter in Smith’s death, followed by another 20 for attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife, Racquel.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton took a front row seat alongside Smith’s family and friends as Wednesday’s hearings got under way before state District Judge Camille Buras.

Hayes’ defense wants a new trial, citing unspecified “new evidence” in a motion filed Tuesday. That might push a final decision on sentencing to later in the week even if Buras rejects the motion. A provision in the state criminal code says a sentence cannot be imposed until at least 24 hours after a new trial motion is overruled.