Community Legal Aid Services receives neighborhood stabilization state grant


Published: Wed, April 19, 2017 @ 1:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Community Legal Aid Services Inc., 11 Federal St., has received a neighborhood stabilization grant from the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation. This new funding will support community redevelopment legal assistance.

The grant is for up to $1.3 million over the course of four years, with $350,000 to be released later this spring. Subsequent funding releases will be contingent upon progress updates provided to OLAF.

Legal Aid’s proposal listed several key initiatives the organization will be using the funding to pursue, with projects listed in both Akron and Youngstown.

