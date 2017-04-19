COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Lowndes County steel processor and distributor will expand, investing $7.5 million and hiring 50 workers.

New Process Steel will add 100,000 square feet to its facility adjoining the Steel Dynamics mill, more than doubling its current size.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer. The Dallas-based company, now with 45 workers, plans to hire the additional workers by 2018's end.

The state will pay $750,000 for an access road. It will loan $641,000 to Lowndes County for a new rail spur, which the county will repay. Lowndes County will also provide unspecified property tax breaks.

New Process will pay workers more than $42,433 a year, making it eligible for state reimbursement of up to 4 percent of new worker salaries. That could add up to $850,000 over 10 years.